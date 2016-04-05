版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 5日 星期二 21:22 BJT

BRIEF-Metals creek resources corp. to issue up to 2.8 mln flow-through units

April 5 Metals Creek Resources Corp.

* Intends to issue up to 2.8 million flow-through units at a price of $0.125 per unit

* Also intends to issue up to 1.25 million non flow-through units at a price of $0.12 per unit

* Proceeds raised from ft units will be used to further exploration work on ogden gold project in timmins ontario Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐