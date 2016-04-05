版本:
BRIEF-Ocean Rig UDW inc. announces private share purchase

April 5 Ocean Rig Udw Inc

* Ocean Rig UDW inc. Announces private share purchase

* Unrestricted subsidiary agreed to buy all of dryships inc.'s shares in ocean rig for total cash of approximately $49.9 million

* After this transaction, dryships inc. Will no longer hold any equity interest in ocean rig Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

