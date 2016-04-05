BRIEF-Partnerre announces executive management changes

April 5 Partnerre Ltd

* Partnerre announces executive management changes

* Charles goldie, CEO global and Marvin Pestcoe, CEO life, health and strategic ventures to join Partnerre's executive management team

* Partnerre ltd says Mario Bonaccorso appointed CFO; bill babcock to step down

* Says managing director mr Bonaccorso resigned

* Bill Babcock, who was executive vice president and CFO at partnerre since october 2010, will leave company to pursue other opportunities