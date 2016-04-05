版本:
BRIEF-TMX Group names Shaun Mciver chief client officer, equity capital markets

April 5 Tmx Group Ltd

* Tmx group names shaun mciver chief client officer, equity capital markets

* Says mciver will join tmx on april 18, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

