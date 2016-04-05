版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 5日 星期二 21:36 BJT

BRIEF-AnalytixInsight provides update on marketwall and private placement

April 5 Analytixinsight Inc

* Analytixinsight provides corporate update on marketwall and private placement

* Intesa sanpaolo agreed to exercise their option to acquire a 33% share in company's mobile subsidiary marketwall s.r.l

* Licensing partnership with intesa sanpaolo expected to provide a minimum revenue stream of c$2 million annually for 5 years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐