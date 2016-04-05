版本:
BRIEF-BGC Partners appoints Steve McMurray CFO

April 5 BGC Partners Inc

* Appoints Steve McMurray chief financial officer

* Steve McMurray replaces Graham Sadler Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

