版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 6日 星期三 02:52 BJT

BRIEF-Builders Capital Mortgage Corp. reports 2015 Q4 and annual results

April 5 Builders Capital Mortgage Corp

* Builders Capital Mortgage Corp. reports 2015 Q4 and annual results

* Q4 earnings per share C$0.27

* Qtrly mortgage revenue of $879,000, compared to $968,000 in Q4 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐