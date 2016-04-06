版本:
BRIEF-SEB Q4 revenue from continuing operations up 224.9% to $13.8 MLN

April 5 Smart Employee Benefits Inc

* SEB reports fourth quarter and full year 2015

* Revenue from continuing operations for Q4 increased 224.9% to $13.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Vishal Sridhar)

