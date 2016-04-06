版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 6日 星期三 18:52 BJT

BRIEF-ReneSola share repurchase program buys over 1.4 mln ADSs

April 6 Renesola Ltd :

* Renesola share repurchase program buys over 1.4 million ADSs

* Since mid-March made open market purchases of approximately 606,000 American depositary shares under share repurchase program Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

