BRIEF-Cosi says estimated 2016 period 3 estimated system-wide comparable restaurant sales increased 1.8 pct

* Così inc. Reports 2016 quarter 1 comparable restaurant sales and provides business update

* Cosi says estimated system-wide comparable restaurant sales for 2016 period 3 increased 1.8 pct

* Signed a new four-year agreement with Distribution Market Advantage , an international distribution organization

* Agreement provides continuity for Così's product distribution throughout North America, central America and Middle East

* Cosi also confirms two additional closures will occur in Q2 of 2016

* Expects to close 4 to 5 other locations in second half of year

* "terms of agreement ensure broad distribution capabilities for Cosi, ongoing cost savings and cost avoidance opportunities"