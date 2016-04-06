BRIEF-Yingli announces update from meetings with holders of its medium-term notes

April 6 Yingli Green Energy :

* Yingli announces update from recent meetings with holders of its medium-term notes

* Says Baoding Tianwei Yingli New Energy recently met with holders of Rmb1.4 Bln medium-term 2016 notes

* Tianwei Yingli's management informed holders it will be difficult to repay 2011 MTNS when they become due on May 12, 2016

* Yingli Green says holders of 2011 MTNS proposed to add Yingli as guarantor for 2011 MTNS

* Tianwei Yingli proposed to extend repayment date of 2011 MTNS by two to three years