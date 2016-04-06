BRIEF-RPM reports fiscal 2016 third-quarter results

Silicon Valley IPO contender DocuSign hires CEO after long search
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 18 After a marathon search lasting more than a year, Silicon Valley company DocuSign announced on Wednesday it hired a new chief executive.
April 6 Rpm Reports Fiscal 2016 Third
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $2.50
* Q3 earnings per share $0.14
* Q3 sales $988.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $994.6 million
* For Q4 of fiscal year, expect consumer segment sales to grow in mid-single-digit range
* "while negative impact of currency translation is diminishing slightly on a sequential basis, it will continue to challenge us" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 18 After a marathon search lasting more than a year, Silicon Valley company DocuSign announced on Wednesday it hired a new chief executive.
NEW YORK, Jan 18 (IFR) - Four Latin American nations jumped into the US bond market on Wednesday, offering new debt for sale as the clock counts down to this week's inauguration of Donald Trump as US president.
* Enteromedics announces pricing of $16.5 million underwritten public offering