公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 6日 星期三 19:00 BJT

BRIEF-Allergan reiterates termination of Pfizer transaction

April 6 Allergan Plc

* Allergan reiterates strong standalone growth profile and strategy following termination of Pfizer transaction

* Merger agreement with Pfizer has been terminated by mutual agreement, effective today

* Allergan says based on preliminary review , believes regulations will have no material impact on its standalone tax rate Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

