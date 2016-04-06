BRIEF-Asanko Gold announces commercial production, provides operational update

Silicon Valley IPO contender DocuSign hires CEO after long search
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 18 After a marathon search lasting more than a year, Silicon Valley company DocuSign announced on Wednesday it hired a new chief executive.
April 6 Asanko Gold Inc :
* Asanko gold anounces commercial production and provides operational update
* In q2 2016 company expects to produce 35,000 to 40,000 ounces
* For h2 2016, company expects to produce 90,000 to 100,000 ounces
* Gold production will continue to ramp-up during q2 2016 as mining operations access main ore body in nkran pit
* Steady-State operations are expected by end of q2 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
NEW YORK, Jan 18 (IFR) - Four Latin American nations jumped into the US bond market on Wednesday, offering new debt for sale as the clock counts down to this week's inauguration of Donald Trump as US president.
* Enteromedics announces pricing of $16.5 million underwritten public offering