2016年 4月 7日 星期四 01:36 BJT

BRIEF-Crown Capital Partners announces normal course issuer bid

April 6 Crown Capital Partners Inc

* Crown capital partners announces normal course issuer bid

* Toronto stock exchange approved co's notice of intention to make a normal course issuer bid

* Will have right to purchase up to 620,000 of common shares representing about 10.0% of public float of shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)

