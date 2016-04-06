版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 6日 星期三 19:16 BJT

BRIEF-UrtheCast announces adoption of shareholder rights plan

April 6 Urthecast Corp

* UrtheCast announces adoption of shareholder rights plan

* Sets trigger at 20% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

