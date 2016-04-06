版本:
BRIEF-Salazar announces terms for financing and royalty sale with proceeds to advance Curipamba project

April 6 Salazar Resources Ltd

* Salazar announces terms for financing and royalty sale with proceeds to advance Curipamba project

* Says to sell units to arm's length financiers to raise $1.1 million

* Salazar Resources Ltd says announce a recapitalization plan for company that will include a private placement, royalty sale and debt conversion

* Says will sell a 2 pct net smelter returns royalty ("nsr") interest in its Curipamba project for $4.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

