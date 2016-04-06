BRIEF-Omnova Solutions reports Q1 loss per share $0.03

BRIEF-BEUTEL, GOODMAN & CO REPORTS 14.12 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN MERUS LABS
* REPORTS 14.12 PERCENT PASSIVE STAKE IN MERUS LABS INTERNATIONAL INC AS OF DEC 31, 2016 - SEC FILING Source text (http://bit.ly/2iWQuA0) Further company coverage:
April 6 Omnova Solutions Inc
* Q1 loss per share $0.03
* Q1 sales fell 15.3 percent to $175.3 million
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.04 from continuing operations
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Omnova solutions grows first quarter 2016 adjusted eps to $0.04 per diluted share, up from a loss of $0.01 per share last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
CHICAGO, Jan 23 Indiana and several environmental groups are objecting to a plan by Peabody Energy Corp to exit its $8 billion Chapter 11 bankruptcy, citing concerns over how the company will cover about $1 billion in future mine cleanup costs.
LIMA, Jan 23 The government of Peru said on Monday that it will not compensate an Odebrecht-led consortium for investments made in a $5 billion natural gas pipeline project after it rescinds the contract over a missed financing deadline.