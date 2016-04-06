版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 6日 星期三 20:18 BJT

BRIEF-Argonaut Gold further strengthens board and management

April 6 Argonaut Gold Inc

* Argonaut gold further strengthens board and management team

* Announces appointment of Audra B. Walsh to board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

