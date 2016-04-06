版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 6日 星期三

BRIEF-Replicel life sciences announces restructuring

April 6 Replicel Life Sciences Inc

* Replicel life sciences announces restructuring, cost reductions and closing of private placement

* Board of directors has authorized a plan to downsize all non-critical programs and staff

* Closed non-brokered private placement of 1.9 million shares at a price of $0.20 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

