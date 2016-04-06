版本:
BRIEF-Acuity brands Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.80

April 6 Acuity Brands Inc

* Acuity brands reports record second quarter results

* Q2 earnings per share $1.49

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.51 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.80

* Q2 sales $777.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $752.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

