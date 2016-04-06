BRIEF-Acuity brands Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.80

BRIEF-Enteromedics announces pricing of $16.5 million underwritten public offering
* Enteromedics announces pricing of $16.5 million underwritten public offering
April 6 Acuity Brands Inc
* Acuity brands reports record second quarter results
* Q2 earnings per share $1.49
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.51 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.80
* Q2 sales $777.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $752.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Enteromedics announces pricing of $16.5 million underwritten public offering
(ADDS tables) By Paul Kilby and Davide Scigliuzzo NEW YORK, Jan 18 (IFR) - Four Latin American sovereigns - Argentina, Chile, Colombia and the Dominican Republic - announced new international bond sales on Wednesday. The largest issue is likely to come from Argentina, which has announced five and 10-year tranches for its first international bond sale of the year. Argentina, Colombia and the Domincan Republic are offering US dollar deals, while Chile announced a Euroclearable p
* ServiceMaster announces CFO transition; reaffirms 2016 full-year guidance