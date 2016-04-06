BRIEF-Warren Resources says evaluating possibility and features of voluntary bankruptcy proceeding

April 6 Warren Resources Inc :
* Warren Resources names chief restructuring officer and
provides update on restructuring
* Continues to engage in discussions with its first lien
lender, second lien lender and an ad hoc group of unsecured
noteholders
* Named CEO James A. Watt as chief restructuring officer
* Lender under co's first lien credit facility made proposal
for post-restructuring capital structure that would be
acceptable to co
* Lender's proposal would result in deleveraging company by
converting a substantial amount of its debt to equity
* Presented proposal to lender under second lien credit
facility, to holders of over 95% in principal amount of its
unsecured notes
* Agreement on proposal among all three categories of
creditors has not been reached
* Evaluating strategies to expedite achievement of a
comprehensive restructuring of its capital structure
* Evaluating strategies, including possibility and features
of a voluntary bankruptcy proceeding
* Thus far, no such acceleration of Warren's debt
obligations has occurred
* "Will continue working with all parties in hope of
accomplishing an out-of-court restructuring"
