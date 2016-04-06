版本:
BRIEF-Globex acquires portion of gold localizing Cameron Shear

April 6 Globex Mining Enterprises Inc

* Globex acquires significant portion of gold localizing cameron shear

* Acquired 100% interest in cameron gold property located in desjardins, franquet and grevet townships, quebec Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

