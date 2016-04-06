版本:
BRIEF-Diebold expects term loan B facility will consist of $1 billion tranche

April 6 Diebold Inc

* Diebold reaches financing milestone in connection with planned acquisition of wincor nixdorf

* Expects term loan b facility will consist of $1 billion u.s. Dollar-Denominated tranche with interest at libor plus margin of 4.50% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

