版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 6日 星期三 21:37 BJT

BRIEF-Grupo AeroMexico says demand in March rose by 4.9 pct

April 6 Grupo Aeromexico Says Aeromexico's March Capacity, Measured In Available Seat Kilometers (Asks), Increased By 6.2% Year

* Aeromexico reports march 2016 traffic results

* Grupo aeromexico transported 1 million 585 thousand passengers in march; a 0.7 percent year-on-year increase

* On-Year

* On-Year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐