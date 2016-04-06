BRIEF-Grupo AeroMexico says demand in March rose by 4.9 pct

Silicon Valley IPO contender DocuSign hires CEO after long search
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 18 After a marathon search lasting more than a year, Silicon Valley company DocuSign announced on Wednesday it hired a new chief executive.
April 6 Grupo Aeromexico Says Aeromexico's March Capacity, Measured In Available Seat Kilometers (Asks), Increased By 6.2% Year
* Aeromexico reports march 2016 traffic results
* Grupo aeromexico transported 1 million 585 thousand passengers in march; a 0.7 percent year-on-year increase
* On-Year
* On-Year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 18 After a marathon search lasting more than a year, Silicon Valley company DocuSign announced on Wednesday it hired a new chief executive.
NEW YORK, Jan 18 (IFR) - Four Latin American nations jumped into the US bond market on Wednesday, offering new debt for sale as the clock counts down to this week's inauguration of Donald Trump as US president.
* Enteromedics announces pricing of $16.5 million underwritten public offering