BRIEF-Audiocodes says board approved program to repurchase up to $15 mln of ordinary shares

April 6 (Reuters) -

* Audiocodes announces authorization of additional share repurchase program

* Audiocodes says board approved program to repurchase up to $15 million of its ordinary shares

* Audiocodes says share repurchases will be funded from available working capital Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [AUDC.O ] (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

