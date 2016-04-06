版本:
BRIEF-Annidis announces amended conversion price of $150,000 convertible promissory note

April 6 Annidis Corp

* Annidis announces amended conversion price of $150,000 convertible promissory note

* Amended conversion price of note, having received necessary approval from lender, to $0.06 per common share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

