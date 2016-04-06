版本:
BRIEF-Brookfield, Facebook to enter renewable energy supply agreement in Ireland

April 6 Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners LP :

* Brookfield and Facebook to enter long-term renewable energy supply agreement in Ireland

* To supply 100% renewable wind energy to Facebook's second European data center under construction in Ireland

* To also supply 100% renewable wind energy to Facebook's international headquarters in Dublin

* Supply contract will be for a period of at least 10 years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

