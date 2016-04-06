版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 6日 星期三 23:25 BJT

BRIEF-Mylan launches generic Epivir tablets in U.S.

April 6 Mylan NV:

* Mylan launches generic Epivir tablets

* U.S. launch of Lamivudine Tablets USP, 150 mg and 300 mg, which is generic version of ViiV Healthcare's Epivir tablets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐