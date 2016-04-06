版本:
BRIEF-Franklin Resources Inc says held about 9.60% of outstanding shares of Rainmaker

April 6 Franklin Resources Inc

* Franklin Resources, Inc. announces filing of early warning report related to acquisition of debentures of Rainmaker Entertainment Inc. on behalf of underlying funds and accounts

* Says after completion of issuance, Franklin Templeton held approximately 9.60% of outstanding shares of Rainmaker Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

