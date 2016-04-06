版本:
BRIEF-Zumiez reports March 2016 sales results

April 6 Zumiez Inc

* Zumiez reports March 2016 sales results

* March same store sales fell 7.8 percent

* March sales fell 2.6 percent to $68.8 million

* Believes earlier easter holiday compared to last year was detriment to march 2016 comparable sales, will be benefit to april 2016 comparable sales Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

