BRIEF-Allegiant reports march 2016 traffic

April 6 Allegiant Travel Co

* Allegiant reports march 2016 traffic

* March revenue passenger miles 1.01 billion versus 908.1 million

* Says march load factor 88.5% versus 89.7% last year

* March 2016 asm 1.14 billion versus 1 billion last year for scheduled service Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

