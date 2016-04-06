版本:
BRIEF-MGM Resorts announces pricing of $1.05 bln senior notes

April 6 Mgm Resorts International

* Mgm resorts international announces pricing of $1.05 billion senior notes offering by mgp escrow issuer, llc

* Units priced $1.05 billion in aggregate principal amount of 5.625% senior notes due 2024

* Priced $1.05 billion in aggregate principal amount in a private placement at par Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

