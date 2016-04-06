版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 7日 星期四 06:09 BJT

BRIEF-Moog announces contract award from Northrop Grumman on DARPA/ONR tern unmanned aircraft

April 6 Moog Inc :

* Moog announces contract award from Northrop Grumman for flight control system on DARPA/ONR Tern unmanned aircraft Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐