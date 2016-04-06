版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 7日 星期四 04:22 BJT

BRIEF-Brt realty trust sells multi-family property for $38.5 mln

April 6 Brt Realty Trust Sells Multi

* Family property for $38.5 million

* Will recognize estimated $4.1 million share of net gain on this sale (of a total gain of $5.5 million), in quarter ending June 30, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐