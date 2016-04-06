版本:
BRIEF-Firstservice acquires Century Fire Protection

April 6 Firstservice Corp

* Firstservice acquires Century Fire Protection

* Scott Tutterow, CEO of Century, will continue to lead operations and retain a minority stake alongside senior management

* Firstservice Corp says terms of transaction were not disclosed. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

