2016年 4月 7日

BRIEF-Skywest reports combined March traffic for Skywest and Expressjet Airlines

April 6 Skywest Inc

* Skywest Inc reports combined March 2016 traffic for Skywest Airlines and Expressjet Airlines

* Says generated 3.01 billion available seat miles for march 2016 , compared to 3.14 billion asms for March 2015 , or a 4.1% decrease

* Combined march load factor 81.8 percent versus 82.5 percent

* For March, revenue passenger miles 2.46 billion, down 4.9 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

