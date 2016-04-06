版本:
2016年 4月 7日

BRIEF-TMX Group consolidated trading statistics

April 6 Tmx Group

* Consolidated Trading Statistics - March 2016

* TMX Group Ltd says march 2016 volume of 14.51 billion versus 13.16 billion last year for all tmx equities marketplaces Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

