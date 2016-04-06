版本:
2016年 4月 7日

BRIEF-Andrew Mckenna to retire from Mcdonald's board of directors

April 6 Mcdonald's Corp

* Andrew J. Mckenna to retire from Mcdonald's board of directors

* Has named Mckenna as chairman emeritus following his retirement

* Mcdonald's Corp says Andrew J. Mckenna to retire from Mcdonald's board of directors

* Mcdonald's Corp says will elect a new independent chairman following election of directors by shareholders at annual meeting

* Mcdonald's Corp says has named mckenna as chairman emeritus following his retirement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

