BRIEF-Andrew Mckenna to retire from Mcdonald's board of directors

April 6 Mcdonald's Corp

* Mcdonald's Corp says will elect a new independent chairman following election of directors by shareholders at annual meeting

* Mcdonald's Corp says has named mckenna as chairman emeritus following his retirement