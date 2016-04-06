版本:
BRIEF-Maple Leaf Foods says two directors to retire from board

April 6 Maple Leaf Foods

* Maple leaf foods announces changes to board of directors

* John Lbragg and Claude LaMoureux will retire from company's board of directors

* Carol stephenson o.c . And john lederer have been nominated to join board as independent directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

