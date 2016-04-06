版本:
中国
2016年 4月 7日

BRIEF-Copper Lake provides corporate update

April 6 Copper Lake Resources Ltd

* Copper Lake provides corporate update

* Effective April 6, 2016, David Speck has resigned as a director and as CFO of company

* Elliot Strashin has been appointed as interim CFO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

