版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 7日 星期四 04:43 BJT

BRIEF-National Interstate announces formation of special committee to review proposal by American Financial Group

April 6 National Interstate Corp

* National Interstate Corporation announces formation of special committee to review proposal by American Financial Group, Inc.

* Special committee comprised of directors Norman L. Rosenthal, John Cholnoky, Patrick Denzer, Donald Schwegman, and Alan Spachman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐