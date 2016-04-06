版本:
2016年 4月 7日 星期四 05:06 BJT

BRIEF-Kennady Diamonds appoints Rory Moore as president and CEO

April 6 Kennady Diamonds Inc

* Kennady Diamonds appoints Dr. Rory Moore as president and CEO

* Moore will succeed Patrick Evans who has been president and CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

