BRIEF-Cara Operations enters agreement to sell 7.9 mln subscription receipts

BRIEF-ServiceMaster appoints Anthony Dilucente CFO, sees FY16 revenue of $2.75 bln
* ServiceMaster announces CFO transition; reaffirms 2016 full-year guidance
April 6 Cara Operations Ltd :
* Cara announces $230 million private placement of subscription receipts
* Entered agreement to sell 7.9 million subscription receipts on a private placement basis
* Subscription receipts will be sold at $29.25 per subscription receipt, for gross proceeds to company of $230 million
* Net proceeds from offering will be used to finance, in part, purchase price under co's agreement to acquire 100% of groupe st-hubert
* Has entered into agreement with syndicate of agents to sell 7.9 million subscription receipts on private placement basis
* Uni-Pixel announces preferred equity financing for $3 million
TORONTO, Jan 18 Canada's main stock index slipped in early trade on Wednesday, weighed down by energy stocks as oil prices slid and by a slump in uranium miner Cameco Corp after it warned of a net loss and job cuts.