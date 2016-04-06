BRIEF-Chieftain Metals, unit says had $24.8 mln of debt outstanding at March 31

April 6 Chieftain Metals Corp :

* Chieftain Metals Corp Provides update on corporate debt

* Co and unit, Chieftain Metals Inc had $24.75 million of debt outstanding at March 31, 2016 with fund advised by West Face Capital Inc

* Says west face has issued a notice of non-payment in respect of accrued interest and fees

* Says working cooperatively with west face to seek to resolve this matter and to move forward