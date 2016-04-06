版本:
BRIEF-Halcon Resources in talks with stakeholders to negotiate potential deal to reduce debt

April 6 Halcon Resources Corp :

* Halcon provides an update on balance sheet initiatives

* Halcon Resources says in talks with stakeholders and is negotiating terms of potential deal which could materially reduce company's indebtedness Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

