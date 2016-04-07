BRIEF-Painted Pony Petroleum says hedged incremental production volumes through 2016 and 2017

BRIEF-Primoris services says unit Rockford Corp awarded $680 mln pipeline construction award
* Primoris services corporation provides update on $680 million pipeline construction award
April 6 Painted Pony Petroleum Ltd :
* Painted Pony announces further capital cost reductions, updated hedges and investor conference participation
* Has hedged incremental production volumes through 2016 and 2017 to reduce impact of commodity price volatility
* 2016 exit production rate anticipated to be in excess of 240 mmcfe/d
* 2016 capital program expected to deliver previously forecasted production volumes targets for total spending of about $179 million
* Painted pony averaged approximately 99 mmcfe/d (16,500 boe/d) during Q1 of 2016
* Anticipates production volumes to average 93 mmcfe/d - 99 mmcfe/d (15,500 boe/d- 16,500 boe/d) during Q2 of 2016
* Construction of Altagas Townsend facility is now approximately 85 pct complete and continues to progress ahead of schedule
* Altagas expects Townsend facility to begin commissioning operations mid-year 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Goldmoney Inc - appointed Josh Crumb as company's chief financial officer, replacing Katie Sokalsky Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Please click on the link below for Goldman Sachs Group Inc's Q4 earnings press release: Source text: (http://bit.ly/2j8s6rj)