BRIEF-Baker Hughes announces March 2016 rig counts

BRIEF-Nielsen & AT&T agree on multi-year deal to use set-top-box viewing data for ratings measurement
April 7 Baker Hughes Inc :
* Baker Hughes announces March 2016 rig counts
* International rig count for March 2016 was 985, down 33 from 1,018 counted in February 2016
* International offshore rig count for March 2016 was 211, down 14 from 225 counted in February 2016
* Average U.S. rig count for March 2016 was 478, down 54 from 532 counted in February 2016
* Average Canadian rig count for March 2016 was 88, down 123 from 211 counted in February 2016
* Worldwide rig count for March 2016 was 1,551, down 210 from 1,761 counted in February 2016
* Ceragon Networks -Receives over $60 million in orders for its IP-20 platform from Tier 1 mobile operator in India to support rapid 4G network expansion
Jan 18 U.S. stock index futures were little changed on Wednesday ahead of another set of big bank earnings and Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's speech.