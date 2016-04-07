BRIEF-Zais financial corp. announces merger with Sutherland Asset Management Corp.

BRIEF-Nielsen & AT&T agree on multi-year deal to use set-top-box viewing data for ratings measurement
* Nielsen & AT&T agree on multi-year deal to use set-top-box viewing data for ratings measurement
April 7 Zais Financial Corp
* Zais financial corp. Announces definitive agreement with sutherland asset management corp.
* Merger agreement has been approved by both companies' boards of directors
* Following merger, combined entity will be renamed Sutherland Asset Management Corporation
* Stockholders will continue to be stockholders of surviving cop, eligible to receive cash of about $64 million in tender offer
* Sutherland asset management corporation will be externally managed by Waterfall Asset Management, Llc , SAM's current external manager
* Sam stockholders to receive newly issued ZFC shares
* Says holders of operating partnership units of SAM will receive operating partnership units in surviving company
* Tender offer for Sutherland will be financed from sale of some mortgage loans from co's residential mortgage investments segment
* Following merger, ZFC stockholders would continue to own approximately 16% of combined entity
* Tender offer will be made at a price per share equal to 95% of ZFC's adjusted book value Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Nielsen & AT&T agree on multi-year deal to use set-top-box viewing data for ratings measurement
* Ceragon Networks -Receives over $60 million in orders for its IP-20 platform from Tier 1 mobile operator in India to support rapid 4G network expansion
Jan 18 U.S. stock index futures were little changed on Wednesday ahead of another set of big bank earnings and Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's speech.