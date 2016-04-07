BRIEF-Zais financial corp. announces merger with Sutherland Asset Management Corp.

April 7 Zais Financial Corp

* Zais financial corp. Announces definitive agreement with sutherland asset management corp.

* Merger agreement has been approved by both companies' boards of directors

* Following merger, combined entity will be renamed Sutherland Asset Management Corporation

* Stockholders will continue to be stockholders of surviving cop, eligible to receive cash of about $64 million in tender offer

* Sutherland asset management corporation will be externally managed by Waterfall Asset Management, Llc , SAM's current external manager

* Sam stockholders to receive newly issued ZFC shares

* Says holders of operating partnership units of SAM will receive operating partnership units in surviving company

* Tender offer for Sutherland will be financed from sale of some mortgage loans from co's residential mortgage investments segment

* Following merger, ZFC stockholders would continue to own approximately 16% of combined entity

* Tender offer will be made at a price per share equal to 95% of ZFC's adjusted book value