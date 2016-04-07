BRIEF-Lucas Energy secures $15 mln financing to fund growth initiative

BRIEF-Nielsen & AT&T agree on multi-year deal to use set-top-box viewing data for ratings measurement
April 7 Lucas Energy Inc
* Lucas energy secures $15 million financing to fund growth initiative
* Under terms, co to receive $10 million under current commitments, additional $5 million made available through exercise of warrant
* Initial investment structured as a debenture which will automatically convert into common stock at conversion price of $3.25 per share
* Ceragon Networks -Receives over $60 million in orders for its IP-20 platform from Tier 1 mobile operator in India to support rapid 4G network expansion
Jan 18 U.S. stock index futures were little changed on Wednesday ahead of another set of big bank earnings and Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's speech.